MathWorks Introduces Simulink Fault Analyzer and Polyspace Test in MATLAB and Simulink Release 2023b

New Products and Updates Simplify Model-Based Design for Engineers and Researchers in the Aerospace, Automotive, and Wireless Communications Industries

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MathWorks unveiled Release 2023b (R2023b) of the MATLAB® and Simulink® product families today. R2023b introduces two new products and several major updates that provide new functionality that streamlines the workflows of engineers and researchers.





Simulink Fault Analyzer™ enables systematic fault effect and safety analysis using simulation. The new product performs fault injection simulations without modifying engineering designs. Engineers time or trigger faults by specific system conditions and can perform safety analyses, such as Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), while leveraging simulation. Simulink Fault Analyzer helps engineers create and document formal connections between faults, hazards, fault detection and mitigation logic, and other artifacts when paired with Requirements Toolbox™.

“The growing complexity of design models makes simulation a critical engineering tool,” said MathWorks Director of Technical Product Marketing Dominic Viens. “R2023b’s new products and updates were built to simplify Model-Based Design and help engineers and researchers deliver their best work.”

R2023b also includes Polyspace Test™, a new product that empowers engineers to develop, manage, and execute C and C++ code tests in embedded systems. Users can create stubs and mocks to isolate and verify components under test using the Polyspace xUnit API or a graphical test authoring editor. Polyspace Test also lets engineers execute tests on host computers or embedded targets, automate test execution, and link tests to requirements for traceability.

R2023b also includes major updates to popular MATLAB and Simulink tools, including:

Aerospace Toolbox™ empowers engineers to propagate and visualize orbits of satellite constellations and to perform line-of-sight (LOS) and eclipse analyses.

Receive historical and market data using the Bloomberg Hypermedia API with Datafeed Toolbox™.

With DO Qualification Kit, aerospace engineers can now qualify Polyspace Test according to DO-178C and DO-330 Standards.

Predictive Maintenance Toolbox™ now extracts physics-based features from motors and rotating machinery.

Signal Integrity Toolbox™ allows engineers to automate simulations, analyze data, and create visualizations from the MATLAB command line.

Simulink Desktop Real-Time™ now empowers engineers to execute real-time tests from Linux desktop computers.

Wavelet Toolbox™ now enables engineers to apply wavelet and time-frequency analysis using apps. The toolbox also now uses automatic feature extraction for AI workflows.

Wireless engineers can design and implement 5G, satellite, WLAN, and custom OFDM-based communication subsystems for FPGAs, ASICs, and SoCs with Wireless HDL Toolbox™.

For information on all the new products, enhancements, and bug fixes to the MATLAB and Simulink product families, visit https://www.mathworks.com/products/new_products/latest_features.html.

