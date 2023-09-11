Medigene AG to present at the Baader Investment Conference 2023

Planegg/Martinsried, September 11, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the Baader Investment Conference 2023 in Munich to be held from September 18-21, 2023.

Corporate presentation – Baader Investment Conference 2023

https://www.baaderinvestmentconference.com/
Date and time: Monday, September 18, 2023, 2:10 pm – 2:50 pm (local time)
Location: Sofitel Munich Bayerpost in Munich
Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

—  end of press release  —

About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: [email protected]

