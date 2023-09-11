Mercury’s Secure Encryptor Now Available for Integration into Military Platforms Across the Defense Industry

Mercury’s JDAR Type-1 encryptor module Mercury’s JDAR Type-1 encryptor module

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today announced the availability of its JDAR Type-1 encryptor module, which protects U.S. government classified and sensitive data in use on military platforms operating in tactical environments.

Mercury’s JDAR data-at-rest encryptor received NSA Type-1 encryption certification in 2022, and it has since been integrated into several of the company’s data storage and transfer solutions that have been deployed across multiple U.S. airborne platforms. Now, JDAR will be made available for standalone purchase to the U.S. military organizations and contractors as well as the Five Eyes Alliance.

Why It Matters

Operating in tactical environments increases the vulnerability of sensitive data, and adversaries can potentially gain access to data that is lost or compromised. JDAR’s NSA type-1 encryption prevents unauthorized personnel from gaining access to inactive classified mission data. Suitable for many types of manned and unmanned airborne platforms and ground vehicles, the module protects classified information ranging from confidential to secret, making it easier for operators to physically move mission data during operations without risk of compromise.

“Mercury’s JDAR Type-1 encryptor module introduces a new solution to the Department of Defense that is smaller, lighter, easier to integrate, and capable of operating in more extreme environments,” said Roya Montakhab, Mercury’s Senior Vice President for Mission Systems. “The protection of critical data is of the utmost importance to organizations that support U.S. and allied national security, and our encryption module is the most secure, capable solution for armed forces operating in tactical environments.”

Purpose-Built to Protect Data-at-Rest

NSA Certified Type-1 encryptor

Small form-factor for easy integration: 5.04 x 3.94 x 0.63 inches, weight less than 1 pound

Lower power consumption: less than 7-watt power consumption

Operating temperature at -40°C to +85°C

Cold start <12 seconds for faster boot up

Four lanes to connect SATA hard drives

Common open standard interfaces and VNX/3U VPX connectors that allow system integrators to integrate encryption capabilities into existing rackmount or embedded systems.

Mercury Systems is a technology company that pushes processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

