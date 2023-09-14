MHI Becomes a Full Member of the Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER)

TOKYO, Sep 14, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has become a full member of the Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER) and started utilizing the Engagement and Remedy Platform provided and operated by JaCER.

JaCER supports its member companies in redressing grievances related to human rights in a professional capacity through its Engagement and Remedy Platform, a non-judicial platform based on the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. As globalization has accelerated in recent years, companies are increasingly expected by the international community to manage their operations in a manner that respects the human rights of all stakeholders.

The UN Guiding Principles require companies to address three main elements: policy commitment, human rights due diligence, and processes to enable the remediation of any adverse human rights impacts (grievance mechanisms). The MHI Group Human Rights Policy was established in 2021 to clarify the MHI Group’s stance on human rights when conducting business activities in countries and regions around the world. This policy pledges to respect human rights in the MHI Group, following the MHI Group Global Code of Conduct. In line with this Policy, the Group will strive to fulfill its responsibilities in important areas related to human rights.

Furthermore, the Human Rights Due Diligence Task Force, which was established under the Sustainability Committee in fiscal 2021, have reviewed how to proceed with human rights due diligence. Human Rights Due Diligence Liaison Meeting, established in fiscal 2022, shares the status of due diligence efforts with relevant internal divisions, including business divisions, and discusses future measures.

And MHI Group have been conducting due diligence since fiscal 2022 with a focus on suppliers in high-risk areas.

To date, the MHI Group has operated various internal and external grievance mechanisms such as a customer support hotline, whistleblowing hotline and harassment consultation helplines. With the Engagement and Remedy Platform provided by JaCER, a system has been put in place to respond both to consultation from all stakeholders, including those in the supply chain, and to knowledge shared by third parties, and in doing so, strengthen efforts to respect human rights in response to the demands of the international community, including the UN Guiding Principles.

MHI conducts corporate management that respects business and human rights by utilizing JaCER’s Engagement and Remedy Platform as a third-party service to receive human rights-related consultation from all stakeholders in a timely manner, and by implementing appropriate responses to the consultation received in a fair and transparent manner.

Japan Center for Engagement and Remedy on Business and Human Rights (JaCER): https://jacer-bhr.org/en/index.html

MHI Group Human Rights Policy: www.mhi.com/sustainability/social/pdf/mhigroup_human_rights_policy.pdf

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com