MicroStrategy Recognized as A Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

TYSONS CORNER, VA.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redeﬁning Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue, executed and launched by Snowﬂake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowﬂake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowﬂake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowﬂake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowﬂake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowﬂake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowﬂake), as well as Snowﬂake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowﬂake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowﬂake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowﬂake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowﬂake. “MicroStrategy has been recognized as a leader in the Business Intelligence category, empowering joint customers with its AI/BI Platform to probe large and intricate datasets, unlocking valuable insights and sharing actionable intelligence across various organizational sectors.”

Through its AI/BI platform, MicroStrategy does more than analyze – it interprets, deciphers, and illuminates customer interaction, areas for improvement, and emerging trends for customers. The result is actionable insights delivered without complexity. MicroStrategy’s platform is not merely a technical achievement, it turns data into a catalyst for efficiency and growth, making strategic decision-making not a task, but a success.

“We’re very proud that Snowﬂake has identified MicroStrategy as a leader in Snowﬂake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” Mel Zeledon, Executive Vice President of Channels and Alliances at MicroStrategy said. “Our organization makes the customer journey to data-driven marketing a priority with a user-friendly interface and robust functionality. The AI/BI platform empowers users to explore data, create interactive dashboards and reports, and perform sophisticated analyses with natural language questions without extensive technical expertise. We look forward to continuing to encourage our customers to build their marketing data stacks on Snowﬂake’s Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data regardless of the source.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redeﬁning Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

