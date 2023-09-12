mimik’s Platform Adopted by Marelli, Accelerating Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–mimik technology Inc. is proud to announce the collaboration with Marelli and Marelli’s selection of mimik as preferred supplier for its software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions stack, integrating mimik’s patented Hybrid Edge Cloud (HEC) platform. This strategic decision pairs the unique expertise of both companies, signaling a transformative step forward in connected vehicle innovation and addressing the evolving needs of the automotive industry.





mimik, a leader in edge cloud technology, provides a continuous runtime environment via its HEC platform. It facilitates the development, deployment, and management of workloads across various smart devices, including automotive computing devices. By empowering each computing device within the vehicle and the surrounding intelligent ecosystem to function as a cloud server through its innovative software, mimik enhances performance, scalability, and security while reducing the software’s total cost of ownership (TCO). This also reduces the carbon footprint and enables new opportunities for connected vehicle experiences.

Marelli, a global automotive industry leader, has already made significant strides in the SDV field, thanks to focused investments and the exploration of numerous business opportunities, driven by a passion for innovation. Along with the cabin digital twin and a broad catalogue of SaaP (Service as a Product) applications, Marelli has developed a unique software platform to support OEMs to transition to SDV. This automotive-grade software solution is natively designed around containerized microservices, thus realizing the decoupling of hardware and software – a key pillar for SDV – and unlocking significant optimization opportunities for software development, testing, and validation activities.

“We are delighted to integrate mimik’s platform into our development stack,” shared Nate Sladek, VP Strategy and Product Management at Marelli’s Electronic Systems division. “This allows Marelli’s software platform to fully exploit the benefits of SDV and offer to OEMs future-proof solutions for operating systems design and hybrid edge cloud. This collaboration will allow us to construct a secure and scalable platform for connected vehicles, accelerating the adoption of SDV architectures.”

By integrating mimik’s HEC platform to realize the microservice containerization, Marelli can create software and deploy it across any hardware and operating system within vehicles, as well as extend it to neighboring intelligent devices and ecosystems. This strategic move enhances not only performance, scalability, and security but it also significantly reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) of the software, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and interconnected mobility ecosystem.

Sam Armani, SVP of mimik, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to see Marelli adopt our Hybrid Edge Cloud platform, a decision that solidifies their position as a trusted innovator in the automotive industry. This integration will create innovative solutions that are set to revolutionize the automotive sector. Together, we are shaping the future of software-defined vehicles and promoting the growth of intelligent, connected mobility.”

The collaboration between mimik and Marelli holds the potential to redefine the automotive industry, enabling the development of novel use cases and transforming our interaction with vehicles. It opens avenues for vehicle hyper-personalization, real-time decision-making, usage-based insurance, predictive maintenance, and more. As the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles necessitates secure and efficient software management, this strategic decision by Marelli to incorporate mimik’s technology is a vital move.

mimik stands at the forefront of the future of cloud computing, strategically positioned as an indispensable provider of the hybrid edge cloud (HEC) development platform. As industries pivot towards comprehensive digital transformation, our platform is an essential catalyst, streamlining time to market, optimizing cost efficiency, and ensuring scalability, interoperability, data privacy, and security. Crucially, in the era of AI and autonomous operations, empowering all computing devices with server capability becomes imperative, and mimik’s platform is uniquely designed to meet this demand. Supporting a vast spectrum of operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, QNX, Android Auto, Raspbian, and OpenWRT, as well as smart IoT freeRTOS sensors, our platform seamlessly integrates with both private and public clouds, embodying the vision of next-generation cloud infrastructure. Embracing mimik not only enables businesses to establish direct, efficient connections across smart devices but also ushers in a paradigm shift in operational efficiency while substantially cutting backend integration expenses. The future of computing is here, and it’s powered by mimik.

