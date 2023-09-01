Monthly Publication of the Number of Shares Composing the Share Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of August 31, 2023

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,170,498 

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis  
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642 

On September 1, 2023, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF) 

  As of August 31, 2023 
Total number of shares composing the share capital  50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights  50,170,498 
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights  50,170,498 

————— 
www.nicox.com 
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00 
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Genetic Technologies Limited and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV

Call of Dragons Ushers in Season 2, Introducing Two New Characters, Updated In-Game Content, and a Host of New Challenges

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. Announces Agreement with Mountain View Reload Group

Fayetteville, AR Conversion-Focused Case Studies Announced by Webcast Marketing

Boardsi Joins Forces with Evertreen.com to Spearhead Global Environmental Conservation Efforts

Arival Group Announces Bill Papp as New Chief Executive Officer

You may have missed

Monthly Publication of the Number of Shares Composing the Share Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of August 31, 2023

Genetic Technologies Limited and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV

Call of Dragons Ushers in Season 2, Introducing Two New Characters, Updated In-Game Content, and a Host of New Challenges

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. Announces Agreement with Mountain View Reload Group

Fayetteville, AR Conversion-Focused Case Studies Announced by Webcast Marketing

error: Content is protected !!