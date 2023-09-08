Neptune Digital Assets Announces Appointment of New Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2023) – Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) (“Neptune” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that, effective as of August 30, 2023 (the “Effective Date“), it has appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Steward LLP (“KMSS“) to serve as the Company’s auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

KMSS replaces RSM Canada LLP (the “Former Auditor“) as the Company’s auditor following the Former Auditor’s resignation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Neptune filed a change of auditor notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from KMSS and the Former Auditor, in relation to the foregoing change of auditor.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on Twitter (x.com) (@NeptuneDAC).

