Netcracker Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Deliver High-Value Generative AI Solutions to Telecom Operators

Netcracker Strengthens Relationship With Microsoft to Integrate Its GenAI Telco Solution With ChatGPT

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to support Netcracker’s recently launched GenAI Telco Solution, which unlocks the potential of generative AI technology to deliver exceptional business value to the telecom industry.





Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution leverages the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service to create high-value use cases by harnessing valuable telecom data and knowledge. Through its extensive expertise in telecom IT, Netcracker’s solution enriches ChatGPT with real-time telecom data, context and knowledge from the operators’ BSS/OSS and data analytics platforms to increase productivity and provide a superior customer experience in all areas of the telecom business.

The combined offering provides CSPs with a set of market-ready solutions that can dramatically improve call center efficiency, increase the productivity of business and operational employees, drive faster sales conversions and make quicker recommendations for new offerings.

“With generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT taking the world by storm and making inroads across industries, we are excited to bring this power to CSPs to deliver high-quality customer experiences,” said Shawn Hakl, Vice President Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “We are thrilled that Netcracker has chosen Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service as the foundation of its solution to bring lower costs, higher quality of care and personalized interactions to their customers.”

“Higher productivity and exceptional customer care are the goals of CSPs worldwide and achieving these while maintaining a good experience and cost efficiencies has been elusive,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. “Through our ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, our GenAI Telco Solution will give our customers a way to boost the quality of services they are able to offer while reining in operational costs and improving retention, giving them a win-win scenario in today’s hyper-competitive landscape.”

