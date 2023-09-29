Netcracker Highlights Advances in Automation at Global NaaS Event

Netcracker to Discuss the Role of Generative AI, LSO APIs and Blockchain to Automate and Scale NaaS at MEF Event

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in MEF’s Global NaaS Event on Oct. 2-4 in Dallas. Netcracker is a Gold sponsor and will feature its business and operations automation solutions, including the recently announced Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution, which is designed to help CSPs transform into self-sufficient techcos and utilize generative AI and automation to deliver value to customers and improve productivity.





Netcracker will participate in speaking sessions covering Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) and automation and showcase products and solutions in an innovation station.

LSO and Generative AI | Monday, Oct. 2 | 2:05 p.m. CDT

Speaker:

Sue White, Head of Strategy & Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker Technology

This session will focus on how operators can harness the power of generative AI to capitalize on their investment in LSO APIs and LSO Blockchain and accelerate their ability to offer compelling NaaS.

Automating Business and Operational Functions Between Ecosystem Partners with LSO APIs, Blockchain & Smart Contracts | Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 10:35 a.m. CDT

Speaker:

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media

Anita Karvé



Netcracker Technology



[email protected]