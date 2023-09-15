Netography Completes Spin-Off of New Stealth Company Led by Barrett Lyon

Co-founder and Chief Architect to pursue eBPF-based innovation at new company while remaining an active advisor and board member at Netography

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netography®, the security company for the Atomized Network, today announced that it has spun off a new stealth company based on its own prototyped eBPF-based innovation. The spinoff will be led by Netography co-founder and chief architect Barrett Lyon, who will leave Netography but remain an advisor and board member. Netography investor Mango Capital provided seed funding for the new company.





“We found ourselves in the middle of a very complex yet positive innovation challenge: we have Netography Fusion®, our flagship Network Defense Platform (NDP), and we have this eBPF project that grew into something larger and more compelling than we expected,” said Martin Roesch, CEO of Netography. “However, as a Series A startup, we have to focus our resources, and with Fusion already gaining adoption and traction in the market, it made sense to spin out the eBPF project. Barrett, with his role in its prototyping and strong track record of developing game-changing technologies, was the right person to lead this outside of Netography.”

Netography has donated this technology to Lyon and his new team, and the two companies expect to maintain a strong commercial relationship – with Netography maintaining purchasing and licensing rights for the technology as part of the transaction.

“When I co-founded Netography in 2018, we were building to solve a problem that didn’t yet have widespread awareness; we simply knew we were pioneering for the future,” Lyon said. “Now, with that innovation taking flight as the first NDP and landing in some of the world’s largest organizations, I am excited to move on to solving a new set of issues to help keep everyone more secure. I am grateful to be able to do this while still supporting Netography.”

Cloud-native Netography Fusion has experienced strong interest and adoption across the Fortune 1000 since its official go-to-market launch in early 2022, with more organizations turning to an NDP to achieve what they can’t with traditional detection & response and network activity monitoring technologies. Recently, analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group published a report on the importance of the NDP approach – which requires a cloud-native solution for network security across on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud in IT, IoT, and OT environments.

Co-founder Dan Murphy remains CTO, driving innovation and new capabilities into the platform alongside chief product officer David Meltzer.

“The entire Netography team supports Barrett in this initiative, and we take significant pride in the technology that has been developed for the new company to date,” Roesch said. “While he is leaving us as chief architect, we are thrilled that he remains on our board and will continue to advise and engage with customers as we pursue further adoption of Fusion.”

About Netography

The center of security gravity has shifted to the cloud; your on-premises and cloud security needs to be cloud-native.

Netography Fusion® is a cloud-native Network Defense Platform (NDP) that provides real-time detection and response to anomalies and threats across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-prem networks from a single console without deploying sensors, agents, or taps.

Security, network, and cloud operations teams will respond faster and more effectively because of unmatched visibility, more granular compromise detection and threat hunting tools, governance and validation, and emerging threat defense efficacy, such as DDoS.

Based in Annapolis, MD, Netography® is backed by some of the world’s leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, SYN Ventures, A16Z, and more. For more information, visit netography.com.

