Netradyne Expands Footprint with New San Francisco Office

The boom in last-mile delivery combined with domestic manufacturing reinvigoration around semiconductors and EVs is creating unprecedented demands for commercial fleets, fleet management, and safety technology. Netradyne’s expanding footprint in California’s Bay Area is in response to this explosive industry growth and will allow closer collaboration with customers and partners and access to talent.

“We’re thrilled to join the ranks of other world-renowned AI companies expanding their presence in San Francisco and the Bay Area and working to solve some of society’s biggest challenges including road safety,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne.

After the COVID exodus, companies of all stages, tech entrepreneurs, VCs, hackathons, and events are either returning or coming to San Francisco in recognition of the city’s intrinsic ability to create the innovation, connections, and hustle that have fueled the last several tech booms. One of the cradles of AI development, San Francisco, can add one more credential to its list, with its Mayor crowning it the “AI capital of the world.”

Tom Schmitt, CFO of Netradyne, emphasized the significance of San Francisco as a prominent hub within the tech industry and a leading global talent marketplace. Schmitt stated, “The Bay Area continues to draw a substantial portion of the nation’s venture capital funding, solidifying its status as a pivotal location.” Furthermore, he underscored Netradyne’s increased dedication to this innovation hub, as evidenced by its recent investment in San Francisco and its progressive approach to work.

“As we continue to grow and attract incredible talent, our goal is to transform the disruptions of today into the lasting technology solutions of tomorrow,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne.

About Netradyne, Inc.:

Founded in 2015 by CEO Avneesh Agrawal and CTO David Julian, Netradyne is an industry-leading fleet safety SaaS startup with over 500 employees worldwide. HQ in San Diego, CA, and an office in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, IN, Netradyne is trusted by thousands of commercial fleets of all sizes and vehicle types worldwide. Netradyne’s flagship product, Driver•i, delivers the industry’s most advanced AI-powered HD video safety technologies, fleet performance analytics, and driver awareness tools. Driver•i recognizes risky and good driving behaviors by analyzing every minute of drive time, in-cab, and out with 98% accuracy. Netradyne is on the Forbes AI50 list, Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2023 list, Gold Stevie® Award for Transportation Product of the Year, and HDT Best Product award.

