New Arena in Odaiba Aomi Area Scheduled to Open in Fall 2025 Named TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO

Toyota City, Japan, Sep 11, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Toyota Fudosan), and Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo) announced today that Toyota has acquired the naming rights for the new arena for the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT developed by the three companies and that the name has been decided as TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO. The new arena is being constructed in the Odaiba area (Aomi, Koto-ku) and is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

The name reflects Toyota’s gratitude to sports and athletes who bring us courage and energy and its desire to continue supporting those who push the limits of sports and expand potential from the Project’s location in Tokyo to all of Japan, and from Tokyo to the rest of the world.

Continuing forward under the concept of “discovering potential together!” the Arena is intended to be a place where a wide range of potentials are integrated and unleashed, particularly in the areas of sports, mobility, and sustainability, in cooperation with all of its partners.

Arena name

TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO

Logo design concept

The new arena logo features a silhouette (oval shape) of the main arena and a facade design (drape shape) as motifs. This design expresses the wide range of potentials that the arena will bring to the future, a feeling of dynamism, and the growing excitement of its visitors.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38650021.html.

