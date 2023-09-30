NewEdge Wealth Expands San Francisco Presence With Former Wells Fargo Wealth Manager Dale Schroeder

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in servicing the needs of ultra high net worth families, family offices, and institutional clients, announced today that former Wells Fargo advisor Dale Schroeder has joined its San Francisco office, which opened in June.





Schroeder will be a Managing Director for NewEdge Wealth and will serve the Bay Area alongside financial advisor John Froley, the founding member of NewEdge Wealth’s San Francisco office. Schroeder previously served as a Senior Financial Advisor, Managing Director – Investments for Wells Fargo, where he worked for more than a decade providing risk-reward analysis and retirement, legacy, and philanthropic planning for his clients.

“We have seen significant interest in our service offering in the San Francisco Bay Area since opening our office early this summer, and we are thrilled to support this demand with the addition of Dale to our team,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. “We are thrilled to leverage Dale’s depth of experience in the industry and region as we enhance our local capabilities in Northern California.”

Schroeder was an Equity Options Specialist on the Pacific Stock Exchange before joining Wells Fargo Advisors in 2009. He has worked with high net worth families since 2005, when he joined Sanford Bernstein, and has been involved with capital markets for over two decades. He earned degrees in Finance and Economics with an Honors Concentration from Saint Mary’s College of California.

Schroeder added, “NewEdge Wealth represents the future for high net worth family’s wealth management services, and I look forward to being part of the growing team on the West Coast.”

For NewEdge Wealth, 2023 has been a year of expansion, as the firm also opened new offices in the Nashville area and Bentonville, Arkansas, this year. In April, the firm also added former Morgan Stanley advisor Josh Gully to its roster of more than 30 advisors serving ultra high net worth families, family offices, and institutional clients.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. New Edge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm*, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 700 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

*Barron’s rankings awarded in September 2023 and September 2022 based on June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, data, respectively. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2022 based on June 30, 2022, data.

