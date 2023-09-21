Newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) to host Trescon’s DATE 2023 with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman amongst the dignitaries

NEW DELHI, Sept 21, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Excitement surrounds Trescon’s Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE) as the Honorable Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman confirms to speak at the event and highlight India’s financial innovation and FinTech revolution. The inaugural expo, scheduled for 23-24 November 2023 at the newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi, is set to be a grand spectacle, representing India’s enthusiastic stride towards its technological dreams, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DATE’s vision is not just to gaze into the future but to actively shape it, offering a rare confluence for government, enterprises, tech companies including startups and discerning global investors. With a dynamic setup featuring five main themes, three conference tracks for in-depth discussions, and multiple exhibition zones for tech showcase, DATE offers a glimpse into both current and future tech trends.

“Technology is shaping our world and enabling better governance in India. Hosting the inaugural DATE 2023 in India is a testament to our digitization efforts and reflects our commitment to national advancements and ambitions under our leader Shri Narendra Modi,” said Shri Tejasvi Surya, Honorable Member of Parliament and an advisory board member of DATE.

Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairperson of Cyberverse, a Strategic Partner of DATE 2023, said, “DATE isn’t just an event; it’s the essence of India’s tech aspirations and its journey towards a brighter, digital future. With our Finance Minister joining the line-up of dignitaries and speakers, the event is well poised to bring the FinTech community together and augment our overall digital ecosystem.”

“DATE is our commitment to catalyze India’s digital evolution, bringing together innovation, expertise, and limitless possibilities,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon. “This event is the essence of India’s tech aspirations and its journey towards a brighter, digital future,” he added.

Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, the organiser of DATE added, “We are honored to welcome Hon’ble Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman at DATE 2023 and eager to learn about some of the impactful initiatives being led by her as we mobilise the key tech community, showcasing cutting edge technologies, introducing startups to global investors and fueling India’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Entrepreneurs continue to be drawn to India, aiming to revolutionize the narrative of digital transformation. Segments including esports, cybersecurity, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, the metaverse, and more are witnessing a continual upward trend as startups enter the markets and redefine the digital landscape.

DATE 2023’s objective is beyond mere envisioning; it’s about realization. Boasting over 100 global speakers and 3,000 participants, DATE 2023 promises enlightening insights into the latest tech trends, opportunities, challenges, and practical success stories. It aims to be the place-to-be for top decision-makers, tech leaders, CIOs, CTOs, and other experts from various sectors across India.

To further enhance India’s digital transformation journey, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)’s support serves as a key driver that will accelerate India’s digital transformation journey. Their association with DATE underscores the shared commitment towards building a robust innovation ecosystem.

In addition to STPI, DATE 2023 is proud to welcome Innovation Mission of Punjab,Goa Technology Association, Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (GESIA), and Federation of IT Associations of Gujarati (FITAG) as valuable association partners. Their collaboration fortifies DATE’s mission to foster digital innovation and transformation in India.

For more info or to register for DATE, please visit www.datewithtech.com.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Director – Global PR and Partnerships, Trescon

+91 95559 15156 | [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com