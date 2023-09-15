Nine Minds Brings AI-driven Solution to Managed Service Providers

Startup to provide MSPs with opportunities for efficiency and growth fueled by automation

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nine Minds, an AI solutions provider reimagining how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) drive efficiency and profitability, today announced the beta launch of their initial product offering, Octavia. The solution is designed to significantly improve customer service capabilities for the IT support function.





Octavia deploys AI to exponentially increase the number of incoming tickets that IT providers can process. By automating routine tasks, Octavia shifts the focus of MSP professionals from time-consuming responses to value-add services.

Nine Minds is led by Founder and CEO Robert Isaacs, who brings a specialized focus to bear on the challenges faced by MSPs. He has spent more than 20 years working on software for technology providers and previously served as Chief Software Architect at ConnectWise.

“Nine Minds is addressing one of the major gaps for MSPs: efficient customer support. Octavia makes life easier for workplaces and employees by optimizing service response and delivery,” said Isaacs. “This is just the beginning. AI can open innumerable doors for MSPs, and Nine Minds will lead the way.”

Octavia by Nine Minds is fully integrated with ConnectWise and will also be available as an extension for other platforms. Features include:

Identifying the nature of a request and its urgency

Creating an accurate summary of the issue

Generating intelligent, tailored advice for how to address an issue

Recognizing sentiment and generating natural sounding responses, enabling service providers to provide quick customer communications.

Helping providers demonstrate their service levels by generating client-ready reports that include response times, and number and categorization of issues resolved

Nine Minds is funded by Bellini Capital, a private investment firm building a technology innovation ecosystem in Tampa.

“Bellini Capital is creating new avenues for MSPs to profitably scale their businesses, which are essential to the health of our economy. The ability of Nine Minds to expand opportunities for MSPs is a perfect fit for our focus,” said Arnie Bellini, Managing Partner of Bellini Capital. “The company’s use of AI to seamlessly streamline routine support helps MSPs free up resources to pursue higher value and higher margin activities for their clients.”

For more information or to participate in Octavia’s beta phase, visit www.nineminds.com.

Contacts

Christina Pandapas



Longview Strategies



[email protected]

(978) 225-9288