Nishimura & Asahi using Intapp to modernize business operations

Largest law firm in Japan deployed Intapp time and risk solutions to fuel global growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, announced that prominent Japanese law firm Nishimura & Asahi is using Intapp solutions to modernize its risk management and timekeeping practices. The firm is live on Intapp Time, Intapp Conflicts, and Intapp Intake, and anticipates a go-live in Intapp Terms in the coming weeks.

“Our goal with Intapp’s software goes beyond digitizing our time and risk processes to create a modern and efficient experience for our lawyers and clients alike,” said Hajime Ueno, Chief Technology Officer and a Partner at Nishimura & Asahi. “With the move to Intapp, we’re building a foundation of contemporary products that will enable us to compete on a global scale, continue our trajectory of international growth, and maximize profitability.”

Using Intapp Time, Nishimura enables more precise reporting, automating time tracking, and increasing billing productivity. Nishimura professionals are now capturing work in real time and can evaluate that data against engagement budgets. This helps leadership maximize profitability while providing increased transparency and accuracy to clients.

Additionally, with Intapp Risk & Compliance, Nishimura can now quickly and thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout their lifecycles. Using the software’s applied AI and predictive risk scoring capabilities, the firm is looking to automate processes associated with new business acceptance and risk management, such as search, analysis, clearance, and reporting. Specific risk and compliance products used by Nishimura include:

Intapp Conflicts , which lets Nishimura efficiently and accurately identify and address ethical, business, and subject-matter conflicts

, which lets Nishimura efficiently and accurately identify and address ethical, business, and subject-matter conflicts Intapp Intake, which replaces manual client onboarding processes with automated workflows and helps manage compliance with industry regulations

Intapp Terms, which helps Nishimura deliver on client expectations by managing the storage, categorization, analysis, and enforcement of client guidelines and vendor terms

“We’re very excited to work with Nishimura, one of Japan’s most prestigious and progressive law firms, as they continue to innovate and grow,” said Samia Rauf, Regional Managing Director of APAC at Intapp. “Our solutions are digitizing, automating, and streamlining processes for Nishimura lawyers, letting them focus on providing the stellar client experience and outcomes they are known for.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

Contact

Ali Robinson

[email protected]