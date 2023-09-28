NorthX Biologics AB Announces Inauguration of Innovation Hub at Matfors Facility

MATFORS, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NorthX Biologics AB (“NorthX”) is proud to announce the official inauguration of its state-of-the-art Innovation Hub at the Matfors facility. This significant milestone marks a major step forward in NorthX’s commitment to the field of advanced therapies in Sweden. The Innovation Hub, co-funded by the Swedish Government, is poised to enhance the country’s infrastructure for cutting-edge therapies and accelerate innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The Innovation Hub represents NorthX’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of biotechnology by fostering collaboration, research, and development in advanced therapies. With a focus on manufacturing of advanced biologics including Vaccine, Cell and Gene therapies, the Innovation Hub is set to become a catalyst for breakthroughs in medical science. This facility supplements NorthX’s existing expertise in Plasmid and Protein manufacturing by adding mRNA services, reinforcing the company’s position as a comprehensive solution provider in the biopharmaceutical industry.

NorthX has experienced rapid growth, expanding its portfolio to encompass a wide range of services that cater to the evolving needs of the industry. The addition of the Matfors Innovation Hub, combined with the recent acquisition of a site in Stockholm, with state-of-the-art facilities and expertise for GMP biomanufacturing through mammalian cell culture processes, further solidifies NorthX’s commitment to advancing life-changing therapies.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Innovation Hub at our Matfors facility and it represents our dedication to driving innovation and progress in the field of biopharmaceuticals,” said Janet Hoogstraate, CEO of NorthX Biologics AB. “This hub stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of NorthX and the Swedish Government, as well as our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our partners and clients for bringing new therapies to patients.”

NorthX Biologics AB extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, partners, and employees who have contributed to the realization of the Innovation Hub. The facility represents a shared vision of advancing science and medicine to improve the lives of patients worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Janet Hoogstraate, CEO – [email protected]

About NorthX Biologics AB:

NorthX Biologics, a leading Nordic Development and Manufacturing Organization, has expertise in producing cell and gene therapies, proteins, vaccines, other advanced biologics. With two sites in Sweden and headquartered in Matfors, the team has been manufacturing biologics to GMP standards since 1992. In 2021 NorthX was designated a national innovation hub for advanced therapies and vaccines and has the ambition to become a leading cell and gene therapy manufacturer and partner for innovative drug development companies. For more information see www.nxbio.com.