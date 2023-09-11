NTT Demonstrates Communications Technologies to Aid Those Living With ALS

Digital avatar, verbal and non-verbal solutions enable users to regain freedom of expression

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TechforGood—NTT Corporation (NTT), WITH ALS and Dentsu Lab Tokyo (DLT) demonstrated technologies from Project Humanity, an NTT-led initiative designed to enhance the quality of life for those living with disease and disability through the development of advanced communications technologies.









The demonstration occurred at the 2023 Ars Electronica Festival, an event celebrating art, advanced technology and culture held in Linz, Austria from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2023. It featured a live, virtual performance by WITH ALS founder and DJ Masatane Muto, who lives with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Digital Avatars in the Metaverse

NTT enables individuals to operate avatars in a digital space by equipping their bodies with myoelectric sensors that track muscular activity, which is then converted into operational information and reflected in the free operation of the avatar.

In laboratory tests, NTT installed myoelectric sensors on the body (in two places on each of the neck, arms and legs) and confirmed the reception of data on body parts responsive to the will of the individual. Additionally, when viewed in real space, movements from subjects living with ALS were detected in distinct waveforms when viewed as myoelectric data.

NTT converts the sensed data into information for avatar operation and uses that information to implement the free operation of the avatars generated in the metaverse.

Voice Technologies

NTT is developing the capability to reproduce an individual’s voice from recorded audio by using speech synthesis technology. This technology enables communication in multiple languages while maintaining an individual’s unique voice.

Additionally, NTT is developing a non-verbal communications solution based on proprietary biometric transcription technology that enables speech through small movements.

Future Initiatives

In 2024, NTT aims to further develop its communications technologies to enable those living with ALS to interact without limitations more freely both in the metaverse as well as the real world, through robots. NTT ultimately aims to realize a future in which all people can interact with each other regardless of barriers caused by disease or disability.

About NTT

NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. Our offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. We are over $95B in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6B in annual R&D investments. Our operations span across 80+ countries and regions, allowing us to serve clients in over 190 of them. We serve over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, thousands of other enterprise and government clients and millions of consumers. https://group.ntt/en/

About WITH ALS

Founded in 2016 by Masatane Muto, who is facing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The mission of WITH ALS General Incorporated Association is to raise awareness of the disease and promote advocacy in search of new treatments and support systems. It also develops action plans and provides information to build hope and enhance the quality of life of those with the disease and their families. https://withals.com/

About Dentsu Lab Tokyo

Dentsu Lab Tokyo is a creative R&D organization that combines research, planning and development. Under the philosophy of “PLAYFUL SOLUTION” and “Be Irregular,” we use digital technology and ideas to develop expressions that move people’s minds and solve social issues that the world demands today. https://dentsulab.tokyo/

