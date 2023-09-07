NTT DOCOMO to Launch Public Tender Offer for Common Stock of INTAGE HOLDINGS, Aiming to Conclude Capital and Business Alliance

TOKYO, Sep 7, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced that it has decided to conduct a public tender offer for the common shares issued by marketing support company INTAGE HOLDINGS, Inc. (INTAGE HD) and to conclude a capital and business alliance with them, both actions having been approved by the board of INTAGE HD. This will make INTAGE HD a subsidiary company of DOCOMO, with DOCOMO aiming to expand its marketing solutions business as a result.

The public tender offer period will last from September 7 to October 16 and is contingent upon DOCOMO acquiring a minimum of 15,389,700 of INTAGE HD’s shares (an ownership ratio of 40.0%) and not more than 19,621,900 shares (an ownership ratio of 51.0%).

At a meeting held today, the board of directors of INTAGE HD resolved to express support for DOCOMO’s public tender offer. They ruled in favor of the alliance, and agreed that the decision whether or not to accept the offer should be left to the company’s shareholders.

If DOCOMO successfully incorporates INTAGE HD through this public tender offer, the company will combine its extensive membership base of approximately 96 million,(1) the largest in the Japanese market, with INTAGE HD’s expertise in data handling, aiming to enhance the value of this data through improved data collection, aggregation, analysis, visualization, and data mastering. DOCOMO and INTAGE HD will work closely with a variety of companies, including manufacturers, retailers and service providers, helping to make their marketing more consumer-centric and thereby enriching the lives of consumers.

Through this initiative, the two companies aim to provide a comprehensive consumer-driven marketing solution that will utilize DOCOMO’s membership data for a wide range of corporate customers. They will offer them a range of services from research, communication and sales promotion to solutions that help drive repeat business, leveraging ID-based and streamlined end-to-end marketing strategies.

DOCOMO and INTAGE HD will work together to become leaders in the field of marketing solutions, and by promoting the more efficient use of data, they will work to address a range of social issues and contribute to the evolution of society.

(1) Number of d POINT CLUB members as of June 2023.

