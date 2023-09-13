Nucleus Research Releases Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2023, Naming e2open a Leader

For the ninth consecutive year, e2open is a leader in the Nucleus Control Tower Technology Value Matrix report, recognized for its comprehensive supply chain management platform, integrated data model, and vast partner network





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been positioned as a leader by Nucleus Research in the 2023 Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the ninth consecutive year. The report distinguishes e2open’s ability to allow multi-tier structured and unstructured collaboration across supply chain partners and create autonomous decision-making capabilities that enable supply chains to operate in a truly connected fashion.

Nucleus defines control towers as solutions that “help organizations control costs by providing early detections of disruptions and resolutions that balance service levels, risks, margins and emissions.”

In the report, Nucleus provides a snapshot of the market based on how e2open and other vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their offerings and differentiates their direction and investments to provide future value. Nucleus highlights how inflationary pressures and rising costs are threatening supply chains across the globe, driving the urgency for control tower solutions to manage disruptions and costs and maintain competitive positions.

The following factors contributed to e2open’s leadership position in the matrix:

A robust, integrated data model underpins the e2open control tower applications. Accurate, timely data is sourced and disseminated using e2open’s proprietary multi-enterprise business network, which extends beyond tier one and encompasses all four ecosystems—downstream channel partners, upstream supply partners, logistics partners across all tiers, and global trade partners worldwide, providing a broad and deep set of rich, real-time data from which the e2open control tower applications can glean end-to-end visibility, derive insights, and foster collaboration and decision-making.

E2open’s control tower capabilities provide probabilistic impact assessment and prioritization through field-proven artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive and prescriptive analytics to turn data into action and enable practitioners to respond to potential supply chain disruptions such as delivery delays, supply shortages, and demand signal shifts.

E2open’s combination of a comprehensive ecosystem network and an expansive array of supply chain management applications extends control tower capabilities into n-tier partners, enabling skip-level collaboration and orchestration and accelerating the transition toward autonomous actioning for next-level supply chain transformation.

“We recognize that most supply chains are complex and outsourced across thousands of external partners forming a global ecosystem. As a result, brands alone don’t compete against each other, they and their extended ecosystems compete against each other. Hence, most supply chain risks and opportunities originate from outside the enterprise, upstream and downstream throughout the value chain of sub-tier suppliers, distributors, and transportation partners,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products and strategy. “E2open’s connected approach is founded on the principle that supply chains should not stop at an enterprise’s borders and decision-making across planning and execution should span their end-to-end supply chain. Our control tower capabilities allow practitioners to have visibility into the sub-tiers of their supply chains to see, understand, and act across their entire ecosystem.”

The Nucleus Control Tower Technology Value Matrix also shows an increased demand from companies for AI automation. Guided by machine learning algorithms and a large customer and partner data pool, e2open meets this need by autonomously prescribing actions to mitigate detected disruptions, ensuring a resilient supply chain that withstands shortages and delays.

Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research, said, “E2open is a leader in this year’s Control Tower Value Matrix, recognized for its expertise in autonomously prescribed actions that mitigate occurring or predicted disruptions. As the vendor weaves in Generative AI technology, we expect e2open to propel AI adoption among users by generating natural language descriptions of events, the anticipated impact, prescribed resolutions, and most importantly, the driving factors that inform its suggestions.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix at e2open.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

