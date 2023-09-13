NurExone Moves Forward Towards Human Clinical Trials, Completes Pre-IND Meeting with the FDA for Proprietary ExoPTEN Drug

The FDA’s response indicated that the planned toxicity study strategy is acceptable under FDA guidelines and large-scale animal studies will not be required.

The completed Pre-IND meeting with the FDA is expected to expedite NurExone’s regulatory process to initiate Phase 1/2 human clinical studies in 2025.

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy (“ExoTherapy”) for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a Pre-Investigational New Drug (“Pre-IND”) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in connection with the manufacturing, preclinical and clinical development plan of ExoPTEN, NurExone’s first ExoTherapy product, after receiving a written response from the FDA on August 29, 2023.

A Pre-IND meeting offers open communication between applicants and the FDA, enabling the applicants to receive information regarding the preparation of an IND application and guidance for the clinical studies of the Company’s ExoPTEN drug. The FDA provided clear and valuable guidance on the chemistry manufacturing and controls and agreed that our proposed ExoPTEN release testing strategy would be expected to adequately control for safety of the ExoPTEN product for use in the planned first-in-human clinical trial. The FDA’s response to the Company indicated that the planned toxicity study strategy is acceptable under FDA guidelines and large-scale animal studies will not be required. Based on the FDA’s feedback, the Company plans to submit an IND application regarding the development of ExoPTEN by Q4, 2024, and expects to initiate Phase 1/2 human clinical studies in 2025.

“We are pleased to have completed a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA in connection with the development of ExoPTEN and are optimistic that this will help expedite our progress to the clinical stage,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “This meeting is part of our continued commitment to advance our FDA regulatory approval strategy to launch ExoPTEN into the U.S. market, where we see a high demand for acute spinal cord injury treatments.”

ExoPTEN is being developed to be a minimally invasive ExoTherapy for spinal cord injuries administrated intranasally and yielding neuron regeneration and rewiring in traumatically damaged spinal cords. The drug is being developed using NurExone’s proprietary ExoTherapy platform for producing and loading exosomes with pharmaceutical cargo targeting central nervous system injuries.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

