Nusano Appoints Industry Expert Alexandre Gibim as Chief Operations Officer

Executive with three decades of successful multinational operations and commercial experience to lead launch of proprietary radioisotope production platform

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today appointed pharmaceutical executive Alexandre Gibim as the company’s Chief Operations Officer (COO). Gibim will be responsible for enabling and scaling Nusano’s business functions to create a reliable domestic and global supply of medical radioisotopes, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at the core of next-generation cancer therapeutics.

“The Nusano production platform will create a more stable supply chain for radiopharmaceuticals, and we are committed to ensuring our core technologies are supported and enabled by great teams,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Alexandre is an exceptional, proven leader with experience overseeing diverse functional teams and driving high growth business units. Bringing his talents to Nusano adds commercial and operational depth to our organization for the benefit of our customers. We look forward to his strategic insights and contributions.”

Gibim’s pharmaceutical operations career spans multiple business functions and geographies, including full P&L responsibility in the United States, China, Canada, and Brazil at some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. In these roles he led successful business transformation initiatives, created go-to-market strategies, built professional account management programs, and managed acquisition and divestment activities. He has a proven track record of leading teams with more than 2,000 people and has driven significant revenue growth in excess of USD $1 billion.

Most recently, Gibim was Senior VP, Head of North America, at Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company, where he orchestrated the successful U.S. launch of 177Lu-PSMA-617 (marketed as Pluvicto™), an innovative radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer. This pioneering treatment has achieved widespread adoption and is significantly enhancing the lives of patients through transformative outcomes.

He takes over the COO role from Nusano co-founder, Dr. Howard Lewin. Lewin remains with the company and will now serve as its Chief Product Development Officer, scaling up isotope production based on customer demand and emerging market needs.

At Nusano, Gibim will be tasked with scaling the commercial capabilities of the company as its 170,000 square-foot production facility comes online in late 2024 and begins commercial operations Q1 2025. The facility, located in West Valley City, Utah, will produce a wide variety of rare and undersupplied medical isotopes in quantities sufficient to support both clinical development and commercial manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. Nusano’s proprietary ion source and pulsed beam can produce up to 12 different radioisotopes simultaneously. This novel and unique capability will give Nusano the flexibility to adjust radioisotope production levels in real-time to service existing needs and support emerging industry demand.

Gibim commented, “Nusano is at the forefront of transforming the radioisotope market with its patented technologies, innovative methods, and the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the U.S. I am impressed by the team’s vision and excited to support the development of a new era in cancer care.”

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

