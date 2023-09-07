NuStar Recognized on Newsweek’s “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023” List

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s inaugural list of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.” NuStar was one of only two San Antonio companies to make the list. Earlier this year, NuStar was also named on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023,” and recognized for the 13th time as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by Great Place to Work and Fortune Media.





This prestigious honor is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023” list were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with revenues of over $500 million were considered in the study.

“This recognition is a testament to our strong corporate culture, which prioritizes treating everyone with respect, giving back to our communities, operating safely, protecting the environment and demanding that our employees hold themselves and each other to the highest ethical standards,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. “Of course, it takes great employees to receive an honor like this, so we are thankful for all of their hard work and commitment to making NuStar one of the world’s most trustworthy companies.”

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

