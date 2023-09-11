O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Myke Amany

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#O2Investment–O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has appointed Myke Amany as the firm’s newest Associate. Luke Plumpton, Managing Partner, announced the addition saying, “Myke brings substantial investment and transaction experience across sectors, and we are pleased to welcome him to the O2 team. We are confident he is well-suited to serve the goals of the firm as we continue to grow and explore new opportunities.”


Myke will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

Myke joins O2 from The Carlyle Group in New York, where he covered private equity co-investments and participated in all aspects of the investment process. Before working at Carlyle, Myke was an Investment Banking Analyst at Deutsche Bank, where he covered Industrials M&A. Myke graduated from Cornell University’s Dyson School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Management, cum laude, with a concentration in Finance.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

Contacts

O2 Investment Partners, LLC
Luke K. Plumpton

Managing Partner

248.554.4215

[email protected]

