Omdia Analysts Award Tech Ingenuity in Robotics, Digital Health and Sustainability at ShowStoppers at IFA 2023

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2023) – Tech innovators are bringing world-first advances to robots that clean floors and pools, TVs and whole-home entertainment, battery-free devices, mobile phones with replaceable parts, earbuds that sit outside the ear, and more.

Analysts from Omdia — leading global research and advisory group- today announced the winners of the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA, the official press event of IFA, the tech tradeshow in Berlin.

“Showstoppers has always been an excellent platform for innovation and this year’s entries did not disappoint,” said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV at Omdia: “Our analysts observed a variety of exciting new products that solve real problems in sustainability and delivered a smarter living and entertainment experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in Showstoppers.’

52 startups and industry leaders introduced next generation tech for work, home and play to 650 journalists from 75 countries at ShowStoppers @ IFA.

The awards distinguish ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers press events. The categories and winners are:

Audio Technologies, Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment Hardware Winner: Roku for Roku TV models ranging from 24-to-65 inches in both HD and 4K screen resolutions from partners RCA and CHiQ. “Roku’s content-centric approach improves usability by merging channels and apps into a single, customizable screen,” said Patrick Horner, Practice Lead, Consumer Electronics, and Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices. Runner up: Shokz Holding Ltd. for OpenFit, open-ear earbuds that sit outside the ear canal, delivering high-quality audio while connecting users to the world for fitness and awareness.

Smart Home, Home Appliances, and Robotics Winner: Woan Technology for SwitchBot S10 Ultra Automatic Floor-cleaning robot. It can vacuum, auto self-empty, mop, and mop self-cleaning – and it is the world’s first to connect to water supply and drainpipes to refill clean water and discharge dirty water. “Effective as all owned appliances are part of an entire ecosystem. The self-cleaning solution – drainage — is innovative,” said Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances. Runner up: Xperi Inc. for DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre, the simplest way to enable a whole-home wireless ecosystem without cables, dongles, or wires. “The decision by DTS to expand support of its latest update to all DTS Play-Fi speakers hits the bullseye for consumers, as they can now mix and match speakers and soundbars from other compatible ecosystems,” said Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home.

Digital Health, Fitness, and Wearables Winner: GN Audio GmbH (Jabra) for Jabra Elite 8 Active, ruggedized earbuds that meet US military standards, from humidity and high temperature to rain and altitude, completely watertight when submerged to 1.5 meters. “Good sound quality product by special material. A great opportunity in the market for your target consumer,” said Kelly Lee, Pprincipal Analyst, Smart TV.

Home Office Hardware and Accessories Winner: Belkin International for Connect Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub, a 5-in-1 hub that is portable and fully scalable, to expand productivity across multiple devices with one Thunderbolt connection. “‘Well priced for the market and growth opportunities alongside its value proposition,” said Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV and Pro AV.

Sustainability Winner: Ambient Photonics for Ambient PV Cells – the world’s first high-power, low-cost solar PV cells for battery-free connected devices – harvesting endless power from ubiquitous indoor light, like remote controls, keyboards, electronic shelf labels and more to eliminate the environmental and operational costs associated with disposable batteries, paving the way to a more sustainable connected future. “A simple solution that could have a big impact,” said Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones, and Teik Chuan Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics. Runner up: Fairphone B.V. for Fairphone 5, a mobile phone with environmentally friendly construction, more user-replaceable parts, and industry-leading long-term software support.

Omdia Judges Choice Awards – winners: Fairphone for Fairphone 5. “Brilliant product optimization from the Fairphone 4 with much more accessibility to the consumer,” said Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones, and Teik Chuan Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics. Shokz for OpenFit. “‘This is a flexible option for indoor or outdoor listening when you want to be aware of your surroundings. The air conduction technology sounds great,” said Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices, and Patrick Horner, Practice Lead, Consumer Electronics. Aiper for Seagull Pro, a cordless and automated robotic pool cleaner. “A great niche market to target and focus on customer need,” said Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV and Pro AV, and Kelly Lee, Principal Analyst, Smart TV.



The Omdia judging panel included:

Teik Chuan Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics

Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices

Patrick Horner, Practice Lead, Consumer Electronics

Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

Kelly Lee, Principal Analyst, Smart TV

Jack Narcotta, Principal Analyst, Smart Home

Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV and Pro AV

Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones

