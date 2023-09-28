Options Bolsters Digital Transformation Capabilities as Microsoft Solutions Partner

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial sector, today announced its recognition as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work.









Microsoft’s Solutions Partner designations differentiate partners with broad technical capabilities, a dedication to skilling and training, and a proven ability to successfully deliver solutions for customers in a specific Microsoft Cloud solution area. This announcement follows Options achievement of Solution Partner status for Data and AI last month.

The Modern Work Partner designation identifies Options as a leading provider in assisting customers with migration to and management of Microsoft 365 deployments, championing digital transformation, and supporting customers in boosting their productivity by promoting adoption of Modern Work solutions. A modern work solution is a key part of any enterprise’s technology strategy and is designed to drive collaboration, communication, and organization within a business.

Options provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform alongside investment bank-grade cybersecurity and SOC accredited compliance.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented, “Together with Microsoft, we’re empowering our clients to embrace the future confidently, harnessing the full potential of modern work solutions while ensuring the utmost security and compliance.

This latest accomplishment reflects the Options Technology team’s extensive expertise in driving digital transformation for our customers, enabling them to fully leverage Microsoft’s expanding productivity tool suite and setting the highest industry standards for secure and compliant data management.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its creation of 200 jobs in Belfast, its partnership with valantic and its global delivery and seamless access to OPRA data feed.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Formerly Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

