ORBCOMM Drives Innovation With New Solar-Powered Tracking Solution Targeted For Transportation Assets

Enables customers to gain operational visibility, optimal asset utilization and better fleet management

ORBCOMM’s New Solar-powered Asset Tracking Solution With ORBCOMM’s new solar-powered asset tracking solution, fleets can cost-effectively monitor trailers, intermodal containers and other transportation assets and gain operational visibility.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc., a leading global provider of supply chain IoT technology, today announced that it has launched a new solar-powered asset tracking solution that enables fleets of any size to cost-effectively monitor trailers, intermodal containers and other transportation assets and gain operational visibility. ORBCOMM will be showcasing its latest transportation IoT offering at booth 327 during this year’s IANA Intermodal Expo from September 11-13 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

ORBCOMM’s new solution, which is part of its award-winning CT 1000 product line, offers unparalleled value for fleet and intermodal managers looking to monitor asset location, start/stop motion status and configurable alerts a few times a day. With access to critical movements via geofencing through the ORBCOMM platform, fleets can estimate arrival times, detect misuse or unauthorized use of their assets and quickly deploy corrective measures to mitigate delays that impact operations. This addition to ORBCOMM’s best-in-class asset tracking portfolio delivers the power of IoT technology to transportation customers so they can simplify fleet management, optimize asset utilization, enhance customer service and potentially win more business.

The solution is designed with a rugged enclosure and is IP67, IP69k and ATEX Zone 2 certified to handle virtually any environment. It can be installed in as little as one minute per asset and is built to require no manual attention after installation thanks to its solar-powered battery and over-the-air updates. In addition, ORBCOMM’s global SIM provides unmatched, multi-network 4G LTE cellular connectivity with 3G/2G fallback to support trailers and intermodal containers no matter where they roam.

“ORBCOMM’s latest innovation in IoT technology is targeted for transportation fleets who want a reliable asset tracking solution that balances features, functionality and cost and helps them stay competitive,” said Gregg Plonisch, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Product Management. “We’re making it easy for fleets of any size with multiple asset types to know what is happening across their operations to boost efficiency, improve decision making and keep their assets flowing smoothly along the supply chain.”

Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading global shipping lines, was the first to leverage ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art CT 1000 technology through a unique solution purpose-built to help them increase transparency and improve the management of strained supply chains. Hapag-Lloyd began installing ORBCOMM’s solution on their dry containers in late 2022.

For more information and to see a demo of ORBCOMM’s new solar-powered tracking solution, stop by booth 327 at this year’s IANA Intermodal Expo or visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/transportation/hardware/ct-1000/.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com. ​

ORBCOMM Contacts For Corporate Relations: For Trade Media: Michelle Ferris Lina Paerez VP, Corporate Communications VP, Marketing +1 703.462.3894 +1 613.875.1485 [email protected] [email protected]

