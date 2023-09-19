Parexel Appoints Gwyn Bebb, BM, BCh., Ph.D., to Lead Oncology Clinical Development

Appointment further strengthens company’s expertise in fastest-growing therapeutic area to meet patient need

Parexel Gwyn Bebb, BM, BCh., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head — Oncology

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the appointment of Gwyn Bebb, BM, BCh., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head – Oncology. In this role Dr. Bebb will lead the research and development of new cancer treatments for biopharmaceutical customers worldwide.

“The complexities of oncology require agile, multifaceted teams to push the boundaries of drug development and deliver groundbreaking treatment options for patients with cancer,” said Amy McKee, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head, Oncology Center of Excellence. “Dr. Bebb’s depth of expertise in oncology drug development and proven experience in leading cross-functional teams in academia position him as an expert resource for customers and a natural leader for our global oncologist team.”



Dr. Bebb is a licensed medical oncologist with more than 20 years’ experience in academia and the clinical research and biotechnology industries. Most recently he was a Clinical Research Medical Director at Amgen in both early- and late-stage oncology drug development where he shepherded a biphasic T cell engager to a confirmational Phase III trial. His experience also includes serving as a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Calgary (Alberta, Canada), where he established the Precision Oncology Experimental Therapeutics (POET) program and directed the Clinical Trials Unit at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. While at the University of Calgary, Dr. Bebb founded and directed a provincial lung cancer database (the Glans Look Lung Cancer Database) to examine the association between real world patient outcomes and molecular markers being studied in his research lab. His experience also includes clinical practice as a Medical Oncologist focused on lung and gastrointestinal cancers.

“There is tremendous unmet medical need for patients with cancer representing an important priority for our customers and Parexel,” added Peyton Howell, Chief Operating and Growth Officer. “We’re pleased to continue expanding our expertise and leadership in this important therapeutic area and others — reinforcing our unwavering commitment to patients.”

A fluent Welsh speaker, Dr. Bebb earned his undergraduate degree in Natural Science from the University of Cambridge, England; his medical degree from the University of Oxford, England; and a Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular Pathology from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

