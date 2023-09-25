Parvis Announces New Investor Agreement with Nearctic Industrial Real Estate Trust

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2023) – Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) (“Parvis” or “the Company”), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, is pleased to announce a new investor agreement with Nearctic Industrial Real Estate Trust (“NI REIT”).

“We are thrilled to share our newest investor agreement with Nearctic Industrial Real Estate Trust,” said David Michaud, Parvis’ Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past months, our teams have been dedicated towards building Parvis’ EMD Solutions vertical through our growing portfolio of products and partners. Industrial REITs have been the best-performing sector in Canada for years, and we’re excited to bring this product to the market and make it accessible to a wider audience. We look forward to working alongside the NI REIT team.”

NI REIT is a private REIT managed by the Nearctic Property Group, a real estate development and property management firm headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta with offices in Edmonton and Calgary. Nearctic Property Group, founded in 1979, launched NI REIT to be a multi-generational, geographical, and tenanted “A” class, urban industrial and warehouse real estate investment with a focus on building long-term growth in select Canadian markets.

As part of its agreement with NI REIT, Parvis will become their dedicated investment platform as an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) via its subsidiary, Parvis Fintech Inc. As a result, it will unlock efficiency improvements with compliance and regulatory services, and fast track the creation of an investor portal. By minimizing NI REIT’s administrative workload and IT spends, it will empower them to dedicate their efforts on creating added value for their investors and raising capital for their funds.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in each of the Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

