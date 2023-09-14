Pedro Resources Ltd. Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) (“Pedro” or the “Company“) reports that it continues to work towards closing the proposed $725,000 convertible debenture private placement financing (the “Offering“) announced by the Company on July 14, 2023.

The Company expects to close the Offering in or around early October.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange focused on mineral exploration and development.

