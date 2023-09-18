Penny Finance Selected To Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Penny Finance, the online financial mentorship platform for women, has been chosen to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world’s preeminent startup competition. Penny Finance is one 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year’s Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration and more.





TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 – Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different.

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference’s website here. Disrupt passes can be purchased here.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

About Penny Finance

Founded by Wall Street veteran Crissi Cole, Penny Finance is the first personalized and tech-powered financial mentor that provides real-world knowledge to women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through tailor-made money plans, instant insights, and digestible financial education, Penny offers individualized money advice to help women increase cash flow today, and retire with wealth tomorrow. Penny Finance was selected as one of ten companies to participate in the 2023 TechStars Future of Longevity Accelerator in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. Join the Penny Finance community at penny-finance.com

