PepGen Announces Presentations at the 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, Ottawa Neuromuscular Disease Meeting, and H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at upcoming medical meetings and an investor conference. Ashling Holland, Director of Preclinical Development at PepGen, will be giving a talk titled “PGN-EDODM1 nonclinical data demonstrated mechanistic and meaningful activity for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)”, at the 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, on September 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

PepGen will also be making three poster presentations at the 2023 Ottawa Neuromuscular Disease Meeting, being held September 7-9, 2023, in Ottawa, ON, Canada.

In addition, James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11th at 10:30am ET being held in New York.

The corporate presentation made at the H.C. Wainwright conference will be webcast live on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the event will be archived for 90 days.

MDF Presentation:

Title: PGN-EDODM1 Nonclinical data demonstrated mechanistic and meaningful activity for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)

Session: Industry Updates Part 2

Location: Potomac Ballroom

Date & Time: September 9th at 2:45-3:45pm EDT

Presenter: Ashling Holland, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development

Ottawa NMD Poster Presentations:

Title: FREEDOM-DM1: Nonclinical data support the Phase 1 study design to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of PGN-EDODM1 in adults with myotonic dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Poster Number: Poster #73

Date & Time: September 8th at 3:00-4:00pm EDT

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, MD, Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Title: CONNECT-EDO51: Nonclinical and Phase 1 Data Support Phase 2 Trial Designs to Continue Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Amenable to Exon 51 Skipping

Poster Number: Poster #75

Date & Time: September 8th at 3:00-4:00pm EDT

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, MD, Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

Title: Positive Results from a First-in-Human Study Support Continued Development of PGN-EDO51 for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Poster Number: Poster #74

Date & Time: September 9th at 9:30-10:30am EDT

Presenter: Michelle Mellion, MD, Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefits and safety profile of our candidates, initiation and timeline of the Phase 2 studies in PGN-EDO51 and the Phase 1 study in PGN-EDODM1, our interpretation of clinical and preclinical study results and the expected interpretation of such results by regulators, the status of regulatory communications and applications for PGN-EDO51 and PGN-EDODM1, statements about accelerated or conditional approval pathway and statements about our clinical and preclinical programs, product candidates, expected cash runway, achievement of milestones, and corporate and clinical/preclinical strategies.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to that we may experience delays or fail to successfully initiate or complete our planned clinical trials for PGN-EDO51 and PGN-EDODM1 and preclinical studies of other product candidates or to obtain regulatory approval before commercialization for marketing of such products; our interpretation of clinical and preclinical study results may be incorrect; our product candidates may not be safe and effective; there may be delays in regulatory review, clearance to proceed or approval or changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; we may not be able to nominate new drug candidates within the estimated timeframes; our estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates may be inaccurate; we may need additional funding before the end of our expected cash runway and may fail to timely raise such additional required funding; more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatments may emerge; we may be involved in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; we may not be able to take advantage of certain accelerated regulatory pathways; we may not be able to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; we may encounter liquidity distress due to failure of financial institutions with which we maintain relationship; disruption in financial markets may interfere with our access to cash, including our cash deposited in financial institutions, and we are dependent on third parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning PepGen’s programs and operations are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC and quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. PepGen explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sarah Sutton

Argot Partners

[email protected]