Personas Provides Update on Keek Marketing Launch

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the “Company“) announces the launch of its Keek marketing initiatives.

The Company is proud to announce that it has completed the pre-launch phase of its Keek re-launch and will start marketing the service to users on September 15th, 2023.

The initial marketing campaign will be a Khloe Kardashian Giveaway contest of which the Company is a sponsor. The Giveaway contest will offer Khloe Kardashian Instagram followers a chance to win cash or prizes for following her sponsors’ social media pages. This contest will be run back-to-back with a Keek contest that will offer users a chance to win a prize from the $30,000 prize pool being offered by the Company. To qualify for a chance to win, users must download the Keek app and follow Khloe Kardashian’s profile on Keek. A random draw will take place on October 1st at the Company’s offices in Toronto, Canada.

The Keek-sponsored contest will be advertised to the Company’s approximately 1.5 million social media users, and to all users participating in the Khloe Kardashian Giveaway contest. This marketing imitative is the first of many that will happen regularly over the next several months.

