PGT Innovations Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

NORTH VENICE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door category, today announced its participation at Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference.


Location:

  

The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

 

  

 

Date:

  

Wednesday, October 4th

 

  

 

Fireside Chat:

  

10:00 AM PT, Wednesday, October 4th

 

  

 

Management:

  

Jeff Jackson – President and Chief Executive Officer

 

  

Craig Henderson – Interim Chief Financial Officer

 

  

Brad West – Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the PGT Innovations website.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Contacts

PGT Innovations Investor Relations Contact
Craig Henderson

Interim CFO

[email protected]
941-480-1600

