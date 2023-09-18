Philippine Blockchain Week 2023: Fandoms Unite at the Inaugural Nexus Fan Fair

MANILA, Sept 18, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Pop culture universes will collide when the first-ever NEXUS FAN FAIR launches in the Philippines! Presented by Tier One Entertainment from September 19-21 at the MGBX Convention Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, NEXUS FAN FAIR will be an epic celebration for fans of gaming, technology, entertainment, music, and MORE!

Fans of every kind will enjoy browsing the Expo area, where merchant booths will offer all kinds of games, merch, and other collectibles. And of course, no pop culture event would be complete without cosplayers! Guests are invited to come in their best costume.

Get ready for an electrifying event featuring Top Tier Talents such as world champion caliber esports team Blacklist International, alongside renowned streamers and content creators. As a ticket holder, you’ll have the exclusive opportunity to win exciting giveaways and collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else. In addition, our community stage will host a series of engaging talks and panel discussions featuring handpicked artists, influencers, and celebrities, all of whom will be available for Meet & Greets.

Meanwhile, at Philippine Blockchain Week, K-Pop followers will get a special treat with the debut Southeast Asian performance the TripleS sub-unit EVOLlution, hot on the release of their sister sub-unit LOVElution’s first album. As a special bundle, tickets for NEXUS FAN FAIR will be free of charge when you purchase a EVOLlution concert ticket.

Since 2017, Tier One Entertainment has led the field in esports and gaming entertainment in Southeast Asia. With NEXUS FAN FAIR, Tier One will solidify their position as the premiere destination for pop culture lifestyle.

NEXUS FAN FAIR is organized by Philippine Blockchain Week 2023, with the participation of Platinum Sponsors Smart Communications and Philippine Airlines; Gold Sponsors Metafarms and TierOne Entertainment; with Bronze Sponsors Gala Games, Assemble Stream Inc, technology partner Xctuality Pte Ltd, and Maya Philippines. PBW’s Official Legal Partner is Gorriceta Africa Cauton and Saavedra, while Platinum Media Partners include DOOH, Rakuten Viber, and Blockceler8 by Uniquecorn Strategies P; Gold Media Partners are CNN Philippines, Forkast News, Philstar Media Group and YourPRStrategist; Silver Media Partners are Jinse Finance and KTRO Media.

General Admission tickets for NEXUS FAN FAIR start at Php385 / US$7 for 3 days, with separate tickets available for the LOVElution concert, while Meet & Greet slots for both events will be limited. For more information, visit www.pbw.ph/nexusfanfair, or email [email protected].

About the Philippine Blockchain Week 2023

Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), the premier blockchain event in Manila, is scheduled to showcase the most prominent figures in blockchain technology, crypto, and web3 from September 19 to 21, 2023, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

With the theme ‘BRKOUT,’ PBW 2023 aims to transcend traditional norms by encouraging participants to venture beyond their comfort zones, abandon old habits, and embrace fresh opportunities in the blockchain space.

For more information, visit https://www.pbw.ph/

