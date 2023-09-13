PizzaForno Makes Its Debut into the Transportation Sector with Metrolinx to Serve Hot, Delicious Pizza in Less than 3 Minutes 24/7 to Thousands of Transit Riders Daily

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2023) – Canadian-founded, rapidly growing automated pizzeria chain, PizzaForno, proudly announces its debut into the public transportation sector with a public transit leader, Metrolinx. The partnership officially launches today with PizzaForno kiosks at the 407 Bus Terminal and Weston GO & UP Station now serving hot and delicious pizza, baked fast and fresh in 3 minutes 24/7, to thousands of riders daily.





Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno, Jessica Greisman, Retail Partnership Manager at Metrolinx, and GO Bear celebrate the official launch of PizzaForno at the 407 GO Bus Terminal. Thousands of riders daily can now enjoy hot and delicious pizza, baked fast and fresh in 3 minutes 24/7 at the station, as well as at Weston GO & UP station. Additional PizzaForno kiosks are anticipated to be launched at GO stations in the coming months.

“We’re excited to welcome PizzaForno to GO. Customers are now able to access great pizzas through a seamless ordering experience on the PizzaForno app as they arrive at their destination or prepare for their next trip or adventure,” said Mark Childs, Chief Marketing Officer, Metrolinx.

PizzaForno marks the transit leader’s first automated hot pizza option with additional kiosks anticipated to be announced at GO Transit stations in the coming months.

“This is the world’s first agreement of its kind with a public transit operator in Canada, and further strengthens PizzaForno’s leadership position in the automated food space in North America,” said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. “We are well on our way to becoming the fastest-growing pizza chain in North America by 2024.”

Metrolinx is responsible for the operation of GO Transit, UP Express, and PRESTO. It operates over 400,000 buses and trains and serves over 100 million commuters.

PizzaForno has more than 70 units across North America, with an additional 800 units already committed through 2024. PizzaForno uses patented technology to serve consumers the best in food, flavor, and convenience. Its 9 x 6 ft. kiosks are seamlessly installed and operating in food courts, convenience stores, post-secondary schools, military bases, tourist destinations, and boating marinas throughout Canada and the US.

New and improved crust

PizzaForno’s 11″ pizza selection now features a tastier crust, more mouthwatering toppings, and savory sauce with offerings including BBQ Chicken, Meat Lovers, Four Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie, and Hawaiian.

Order ahead with the PizzaForno app

PizzaForno customers have the benefit of touchless ordering. They can use the new PizzaForno app to pre-order to make the experience even speedier or order directly at the kiosk from an automated screen. A robotic arm takes the refrigerated pizza and puts it into an oven for baking. Less than three minutes later, a hot pizza in a box emerges from a slot. PizzaForno also offers a take-and-bake option to enjoy at home.

About PizzaForno

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America’s only automated pizzeria that serves pizza in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of pizza options, each made with high-quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven machine with 2,500 units operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations and over 800 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with locations operating in Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Louisiana and California. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

