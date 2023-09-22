PolyPid to Present at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Company’s management will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 26-28, 2023, in New York City, New York.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference:

Presentation Date:  Thursday, September 28, 2023
Presentation Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
   

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid during the conference should contact their Cantor representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd. 
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
[email protected] 

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
[email protected] 

