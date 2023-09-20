Portage Biotech to Participate in Panel Discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:20 – 10:50 AM ET in New York, NY.

The Portage management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Portage at the conferences should contact their Cantor representative.

About Portage Biotech Inc.

Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing multi-targeted therapies to extend survival and significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer. Lead programs in the Portage portfolio include first-in-class invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engagers and best-in-class adenosine antagonists. These programs are being advanced using innovative trial designs and translational data to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. The Company’s unique business model leverages a strong network of academic experts and large pharma partners to rapidly and efficiently advance multiple products. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Chuck Padala

[email protected]