PPG to announce third-quarter 2023 results October 18

Earnings release: Wednesday, October 18, after U.S. stock markets close Teleconference: Thursday, October 19, 8 a.m. ET PPG participants: Tim Knavish, president and chief executive officer Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer John Bruno, vice president, finance and investor relations Dial-in registration: Visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3efb375b&confId=55731 to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email. Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center. Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 19 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2. Replay numbers: US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403 US (Local): 1 929 458 6194 Canada: 1 226 828 7578 UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 984921 Web replay: Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG Investor Center and will remain through Friday, October 18, 2024.

The news release will be available on the PPG Investor Center and PPG Newsroom.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG Investor Center after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®



At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings, and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

