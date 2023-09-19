Procore Revolutionizes Construction Workflows with Innovative AI-Powered Copilot

Procore Copilot will help customers make the next best decision by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, powered by the Procore Platform.









CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Procore Copilot, a new artificial intelligence-powered conversational and predictive experience that will provide customers the ability to automate time intensive, manual processes across the Procore Platform.

“The true advantage of connecting all construction stakeholders on a global platform lies in the power of connected data,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and CEO of Procore. “By leveraging artificial intelligence, we’re able to reflect this data back to our customers in the form of valuable insights to not only help them solve issues quickly, but to anticipate them before they happen.”

The introduction of Procore Copilot underscores the industry’s high demand for technology that can cut down on manual tasks and streamline arduous workflows. According to the 2023 How We Build Now Report, 28% of total project time is spent on rework, while 18% of project time is spent searching for data, significantly impacting project performance.

Procore Copilot will work in the background to flag important information and help customers operate in a more proactive and productive manner, all while running on data from within the Procore Platform. Procore Copilot acts as an extension of the project team, and can quickly search and surface information securely on web or mobile. And, two of the construction industry’s most trusted technological partners, Procore and Microsoft, are working together to extend the power of Procore Copilot enabled by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, into the Microsoft products Procore’s customers use every day.

“The complexity and precision required by today’s builders demand the right mix of trusted technology,” said Jessica Hawk, Corporate Vice President Data, AI, and Digital Applications Product Marketing, Microsoft. “Microsoft and Procore are working together to supercharge construction data and workflows to help enable seamless project management from initial design through final handover.”

Procore Copilot is currently under development and functionality will be rolling out in beta over the coming year.

To learn more about how Procore is revolutionizing construction workflows with AI, register for Groundbreak Live.

