Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres

Vancouver, BC, Sep 13, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its surface mapping and rock sampling activities at the Mia Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec.

Four new spodumene pegmatite occurrences1 have been discovered on the Mia Exploration Trend (see Figure 1). Three of the outcropping pegmatite zones are located between the previously known Mia and Carte mineralized zones (see previous Q2 announcement from June 29, 2023). The other new discovery is located 1,400 metres northeast of the Carte Zone, thus extending the distance between the lithium mineralized occurrences on the trend to 9.7 kilometres.

A total of 136 individual pegmatite outcrops have been mapped along the Mia Exploration Trend (see Figure 1). Rock samples have been collected at these sites to confirm the presence of lithium or indicator elements which may suggest the presence of lithium nearby. The majority of the pegmatite outcrops along the Mia Exploration Trend exhibit a similar mineralogy and texture compared with the outcrops that have confirmed spodumene.

To date, 212 rock samples have been collected on the Property since re-mobilization. The crew will continue the current mapping and sampling campaign until September 15. Following that, Q2 will return mid-October to begin its drill program starting at the Mia Zone. It is anticipated that drilling will continue until weather conditions become unfavorable, and then return once again during frozen ground conditions in January, 2024.

“The work completed thus far in a short amount of time back on the Property has exceeded my expectations. The true scale of the Mia Trend is unfolding with our work, and sets the stage for our follow up core drilling campaign,” said Neil McCallum, VP Exploration for Q2 Metals.

Figure 1. Mia Lithium Property Summary, September 2023

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Photos, new spodumene samples and Carte Zone Outcrop, Mia Property

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/180441_9c4c235e542c3a39_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km2 in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne

President & CEO

[email protected]

Jason McBride

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation.

1 Cautionary Statement- Q2 cautions that visual observations of spodumene should not be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis, which are required to determine the grade of the mineralisation. Analytical information will be reported when received.

