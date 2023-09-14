QuSecure’s Quantum-Resilient SaaS is Industry’s First and Only Post-Quantum Cryptography Solution Now Available via GSA Multiple Award Schedule

QuProtect™ Empowers Public Sector with Unparalleled PQC Security and Crypto-Agility

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GSA–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced that its state-of-the-art PQC products are now available through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). This strategic move enhances QuSecure’s commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity technologies to federal government agencies and the broader public sector, ensuring data protection against the emerging threats of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and quantum computing. Being on the GSA schedule offers many significant benefits, including:





Direct Access to the World’s Largest Customer – The GSA Schedule enables direct access to the U.S. federal government, the largest buyer of goods and services in the world, and it allows QuSecure to more easily equip state and local governments, as well as public schools, with leading PQC technologies.

QuSecure’s quantum-resilient solutions are engineered to safeguard sensitive information against today’s attacks and in the coming age of quantum computing, offering unparalleled security for government organizations and the public sector. With AI, ML (Machine Learning) and quantum computing’s rapid advancements able to render current encryption methods obsolete, QuSecure stands at the forefront of delivering quantum-resilient cybersecurity.

Commenting on this significant development, Pete “Shadow” Ford, QuSecure EVP of Government Operations, stated, “As the quantum computing era continues to advance rapidly, data security has never been more critical for government agencies and public sector organizations. We are thrilled to offer our quantum-resilient PQC solutions through the GSA Schedule, further empowering these entities to secure their data and communications effectively.”

Key benefits of QuSecure’s products for the government and public sector include:

1. Unmatched Quantum-Resistant Protection: QuSecure’s solutions use post-quantum cryptographic algorithms that are designed to withstand the computational power of quantum computers. This means that classified information, personal data, and critical infrastructure remain secure, even in the face of quantum threats. Additionally, QuSecure uniquely offers cryptographic agility which enables customers to change cryptography and key sizes with the click of a button.

2. Compliance with Government Standards: QuSecure’s products adhere to stringent government security standards and certifications providing assurance that they meet the highest security requirements mandated by government agencies. In addition, QuSecure standardized its system with all the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalist algorithms which, when combined with cryptographic agility, means that customers have flexibility to utilize any of the approved algorithms and key strengths.

3. Seamless Integration: QuSecure’s solutions are designed for easy integration into existing government IT infrastructure, minimizing disruption while maximizing security. By using QuSecure, customers leave their existing encryption in place. This means that they can use QuSecure PQC in addition to their current encryption – minimizing risk, cost, and deployment time.

4. Cost-Efficiency: By adopting QuSecure’s quantum-resilient solutions, government agencies can proactively protect their data and greatly minimize the likelihood of costly consequences of data breaches or security vulnerabilities exposed by quantum computing.

Government agencies and public sector organizations interested in exploring QuSecure’s quantum-resilient solutions can find further information directly from its GSA certified vendor Arrow immixGroup, on the GSA Advantage website at https://www.immixgroup.com/qusecure/?section=contractspricelists; or by contacting QuSecure directly at https://www.qusecure.com/contact-us/. QuSecure is approved by GSA under immixGroup (EC America) contract GS-35F-0511T.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

