Radiant Logic Announces Expanded Identity Analytics and Data Management Platform Capabilities

Radiant Logic Completes Integration of Brainwave GRC; Combined Product Platform Paves the Road to Identity-First Security, and Improved Governance and Compliance

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brainwave—Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, today announces the completed integration of Brainwave GRC following the April 2023 acquisition. These new capabilities solidify Radiant Logic’s entrance in the Identity Analytics market and position our platform in the Identity Governance and Administration market, as seen in the recent Gartner® Market Guide for IGA. With a new website launching today and the release of the full RadiantOne Identity Data Platform, including Identity Analytics, the company celebrates the final integration of Brainwave into Radiant Logic.





Radiant Logic, the longtime leader in Identity Data Management, enters the field of Identity Analytics with unprecedented capabilities including Observability, Governance, and Compliance. With 90% of organizations experiencing at least one identity-related breach in the past year, according to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), organizations are realizing the essential role of identity data quality and visibility within cybersecurity and overall IT operational maturity best practices.

Identity data is the lifeblood for all access decisions, and must be made accessible as the authoritative source for all authentication, authorization, and administration engines. In a recent research note, Gartner recommends that organizations: “Accelerate IAM data improvements for their IAM program by increasing the priority of visibility/observability improvements, including applying the visibility, intelligence, action model to program prioritization decisions.”

The new release from Radiant Logic represents a major step forward in the ability to use identity data management and identity analytics in cybersecurity and governance practices. Access to the right identity data, at the right time, is critical for any IAM tool, process, or policy. Visibility into all identity data and infrastructure gives clear insight into who has access to what and uncovers outliers and over-privileged access, which helps identify and close security gaps. It’s a powerful combination for any organization.

“We’re thrilled to announce the full integration of Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC as one company, one website, and one platform. The new RadiantOne Identity Data Platform will strengthen operational maturity for customers, improve regulatory compliance and audit responses, and enable data-driven security best practices,” said John Pritchard, Chief Product Officer, Radiant Logic. “We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg regarding the potential for leveraging data science and artificial intelligence in IAM, and we believe that by pairing vast amounts of identity data with analytical inferencing, the possibilities for innovation are endless.”

With the new capabilities from RadiantOne, identity data can be supplied in a flexible and automated way, allowing organizations to base their security and policy decisions on the most accurate and complete data available. The addition of Identity Analytics brings visibility and intuitive visualization techniques, allowing organizations to use comprehensive identity data to find anomalies, add risk scores, easily respond to audits, and improve their overall security posture.

Complete documentation is now available on the Radiant Logic developer portal, the support function is integrated via the customer support portal, and the full platform will be available as an integrated SaaS offering in Q4. The integrated platform combining Identity Data Management and Identity Analytics capabilities will accelerate Zero Trust projects, enable digital transformation, and simplify audit and compliance. Visit our new website at www.radiantlogic.com to learn more.

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner, Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, 14 July 2023, Rebecca Archambault, et al. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the identity data experts, helps organizations turn identity data into a strategic asset that drives automated governance, enhanced security, and operational efficiency.

Our RadiantOne Identity Data Platform removes complexity as a roadblock to identity-first strategies by creating an authoritative data source for real-time, context-aware controls. We provide visibility and actionable insights to intelligently detect and remediate risk using AI/ML-powered identity analytics.

With RadiantOne, organizations are able to tap into the wealth of information across the infrastructure, combining context and analytics to deploy governance that works for the most advanced use cases.

It’s a radically simple approach. Learn more at http://www.radiantlogic.com/.

Contacts

For Radiant Logic:



Heather MacKenzie



[email protected]

(415) 596-6933