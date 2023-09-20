Red Hat and Oracle Expand Collaboration to Bring Red Hat OpenShift to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Strategic collaboration adds Red Hat Enterprise Linux support for OCI bare metal and Oracle VMware Cloud workloads and will enable certified and supported configurations of Red Hat OpenShift to run on OCI

LAS VEGAS & RALEIGH, N.C. — Oracle CloudWorld–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Oracle today announced the expansion of their alliance to offer customers a greater choice in deploying applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of the expanded collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications, will be supported and certified to run on OCI.





Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will be supported for customer-managed installations using certified configurations of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Engine running on OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal instances. This will enable customers to install and run workloads on Red Hat OpenShift deployed on OCI with the confidence that they are tested, certified, and supported by both Oracle and Red Hat. In addition, customers running Red Hat OpenShift in their on-premises datacenters can more easily move these environments to OCI. To help resolve potential customer issues, the existing and transparent joint support agreement enables customers to contact both Red Hat and Oracle support.

OCI’s distributed cloud delivers more than 100 services across 45 public cloud regions, including Oracle Cloud for Government regions in the U.S., U.K., and Australia; OCI Dedicated Regions at customer-controlled sites; partner-enabled Oracle Alloy regions; and Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud. Each offering provides customers with OCI Compute shapes that will be certified with Red Hat OpenShift, as well as an enterprise cloud with service level agreements for availability, manageability, and performance. This enables Red Hat OpenShift workloads to leverage OCI Compute flexible shapes for right-sized performance, OCI Compute bare metal shapes for high performance, and OCI Block Storage auto-tuning volumes for cost-effective scalability.

Customers can choose to run their Red Hat OpenShift environment on OCI from the location that best meets their need for regulatory compliance, performance, and cost-effectiveness. This flexibility is especially critical for organizations in industries with complex regulatory environments such as telecommunications, finance, and healthcare, as well as organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The certification and support for Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will build on the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI as a supported operating system that was announced in January 2023. Now, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is also certified to support workloads on OCI bare metal servers and Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, in addition to OCI flexible virtual machines, with Red Hat OpenShift certification to follow at general availability. Furthermore, customers can now use Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder, available as part of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, to create customized Red Hat Enterprise Linux gold images for OCI to accommodate a wide range of application workloads and security compliance requirements.

About Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, brings together tested and trusted services to reduce the friction of developing, modernizing, deploying, running and managing applications – delivering a consistent experience across public cloud, on-premise, hybrid cloud, or edge architecture. Red Hat OpenShift is available as a turnkey application platform from major cloud providers to empower customers with the flexibility to modernize and scale in the cloud of their choice.

About OCI’s Distributed Cloud

OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. OCI’s distributed cloud features:

Multicloud: OCI’s multicloud capabilities, such as Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, give customers the choice to select the best cloud provider for their applications and databases.

OCI’s multicloud capabilities, such as Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, give customers the choice to select the best cloud provider for their applications and databases. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and manages infrastructure in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and manages infrastructure in over 60 countries. Public cloud: OCI operates 45 cloud regions in 23 countries, including an EU Sovereign Cloud, to help customers address EU data residency and data sovereignty requirements.

OCI operates 45 cloud regions in 23 countries, including an EU Sovereign Cloud, to help customers address EU data residency and data sovereignty requirements. Dedicated cloud: OCI delivers dedicated regions for customers to run all Oracle cloud services in their own datacenters, while Oracle Alloy enables partners to customize cloud services and the experience for their customers. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for US national security purposes.

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer, Red Hat



“With today’s announcement, Red Hat and Oracle continue to deliver on our efforts to extend customer choice and flexibility on OCI to our large, global customer base. Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift on OCI offer customers the power to build, deploy and manage enterprise applications on OCI at scale for faster results and with easier manageability, equipping them with the flexibility to choose their level of control and security based on business needs.”

Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure



“Enterprises are migrating to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to take advantage of the platform’s highly performant, secure, and low-cost services. Fully certifying and supporting Red Hat OpenShift on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will enable Red Hat OpenShift customers to simply and easily run their workloads anywhere in the world on OCI’s distributed cloud.”

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments.. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld

Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle’s largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, applications and developer technologies including Java from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

