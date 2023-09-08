Regeneron Provides Update on Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition

Robert E. Landry to retire effective February 2024; Christopher Fenimore, long-standing Senior Vice President, Head of Accounting and Controller, to assume CFO role

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that Robert E. Landry, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Regeneron, will retire in February 2024. Christopher Fenimore, current Senior Vice President, Head of Accounting and Controller at Regeneron, will succeed Mr. Landry as CFO upon his retirement.

“Bob has been an invaluable contributor during a tremendous period of growth and evolution for Regeneron,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board Co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. “We thank him for his dedicated service as CFO, his steady hand and his incredible work ethic over the past decade. We also look forward to welcoming Chris to his new role in early 2024, knowing he brings similar rigor and depth of financial knowledge that will ensure continuity and collaboration across the organization.”

Mr. Fenimore joined Regeneron in 2003 and currently holds global responsibility for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, accounting and accounting operations, as well as internal control over financial reporting, accounts payable and payroll. He is also currently co-leading the company’s international expansion strategy and related efforts. He previously served as Regeneron’s Vice President of Financial Planning, and prior to joining Regeneron, served as vice president of finance for a biotechnology start-up and in other healthcare-focused venture capital and investment banking roles. Mr. Fenimore started his career as an auditor at KPMG and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York. He holds an M.A. in biotechnology from Columbia University, an MBA in professional accounting from Rutgers Business School and a B.A. in economics from Rutgers University.

“I’m honored to step into the Chief Financial Officer role at Regeneron, where I will work to implement a consistent and shared vision for our continued growth and diversification as a global biopharmaceutical leader,” said Mr. Fenimore. “It’s been a privilege to work together with Bob and Len over two decades of exceptional financial success and change for Regeneron. I look forward to continuing to progress our mission of turning science into much-needed medicines for people around the world.”

Upon assuming the CFO role, Mr. Fenimore will report directly to Dr. Schleifer.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Regeneron’s medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.