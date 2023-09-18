Relay Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on RLY-4008 in Advanced FGFR2-Altered Solid Tumors at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that data for RLY-4008 (lirafugratinib) in patients with advanced FGFR2-altered solid tumors outside of cholangiocarcinoma will be presented at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 11-15, 2023.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Clinical activity of lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor, in patients with advanced FGFR2-altered solid tumors: the ReFocus study

Concurrent Session 3: The Future of Tumor Agnostic Drug Development

Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 4:05 – 4:25 p.m. ET

The conference website indicates that full abstracts will be available for registrants via the conference app on October 4, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Relay Therapeutics will host a conference call to discuss these data. Details will be provided at a future date and available on our website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

The presentation will be available at the start of the session on the company’s website at https://relaytx.com/publications/.

About RLY-4008 (lirafugratinib)

RLY-4008 (lirafugratinib) is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrated FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induced regression in in vivo models, while minimal inhibition of other targets was observed, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrated strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors with a single arm, potentially registration-enabling cohort for FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA. To learn more about the clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.

ReFocus Trial Background

RLY-4008 (lirafugratinib) is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 1/2 clinical trial (ReFocus) in patients with FGFR2-altered CCA and multiple other solid tumors including a single arm, potentially registration-enabling cohort for FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA. The Phase 1 dose escalation has been completed, and 70 mg QD has been selected as the registrational dose. The expansion cohorts were initiated in December 2021 and now consist of seven different cohorts based on FGFR2 alteration and tumor type. Of the seven cohorts, the potential pivotal cohort consists of approximately 100 previously treated, FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA patients.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Relay Therapeutics’ strategy, business plans and focus; the progress and timing of updates on the clinical development of the programs across Relay Therapeutics’ portfolio, including RLY-4008; and expected therapeutic benefits of its programs. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of global economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, or public health epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19, on countries or regions in which Relay Therapeutics has operations or does business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of its clinical trials, strategy, future operations and profitability; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Relay Therapeutics’ drug candidates; the risk that the preliminary results of its preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of future or final results in connection with future clinical trials of its product candidates; Relay Therapeutics’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of its planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Relay Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Relay Therapeutics’ views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Relay Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

