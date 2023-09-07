Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Expands into Pediatric Remote Monitoring, Expects to Add 3,000 New Pediatric Patients in TX by Q2 2024

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its services to include remote monitoring for pediatric patients with diabetes and other eligible conditions. The Company expects to add over 3,000 pediatric patients in Texas to its iUGO Care platform by Q2 2024 through its existing contracts with home health agencies in the State.

“We are very excited to be expanding our services to include pediatric patients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “In Texas, Medicaid covers Home Telemonitoring (remote patient monitoring) for children with diabetes, hypertension, end-stage solid organ disease, organ transplant or who require mechanical ventilation. These vulnerable young patients can benefit greatly from in-home monitoring of their chronic conditions to identify potential complications, enable early interventions and prevent hospitalizations. Pediatric patients in particular have better health outcomes and report better quality of life when they are able to receive care in the home, surrounded by family and friends. Providing proactive support to pediatric patients through in-home monitoring can have a dramatic impact on patients’ long-term health, helping to prevent nerve damage, cardiovascular disease, organ damage and other complications that can lead to shortened lifespans and poor quality of life in adulthood. We expect to add over 3,000 pediatric patients to our iUGO Care platform by Q2 2024 through our existing contracts with home health agencies in the State, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month at ~70% gross margin. Onboarding will begin next month.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.