Responsible AI Institute Welcomes Innovative New Members in Q3

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), the non-profit enabling global organizations to harness the power of responsible AI, today announced a series of new members committed to safe and ethical innovation with AI. With expertise ranging from petrochemicals to digital workplaces, RAI Institute’s members are using responsible AI to enhance how we connect, how we work, and how we protect ourselves and our planet. As global regulations surrounding AI continue to evolve, RAI Institute is proud to use its platform to amplify the voices of organizations dedicated to shaping a responsible AI future. Join us in welcoming these companies to our community.





Commentary From RAI Institute’s New Members

Chevron

“We aim to be the leader in driving the future of energy with AI, and we will do that responsibly. Joining Responsible AI Institute is another step we’re taking to safeguard human values with this transformative technology.” – Bill Braun, Chief Information Officer, Chevron

Credo AI

“It is important that safe, scalable AI be a reality for all AI developers and designers — including Global 2000s, SMBs and startups. The Credo AI Responsible AI Governance Platform is the intelligence layer for AI projects across an organization. We make responsible AI accessible, and are thrilled to announce our partnership with Responsible AI Institute, whose preeminent work in the standards space — particularly on conformity assessments and certifications for AI systems — continues to support practitioners as they navigate the complex landscape of AI products. We are excited to do great and paramount work together!” – Navrina Singh, Founder and CEO, Credo AI

TELUS

“We are proud to join RAI Institute and its community of international thinkers leading the conversation on responsible AI. Guided by our social purpose, we are proud to use our technology, capabilities and leadership in responsible data use, to help build trust in our digital world, and ensure we realize the good that responsible AI can enable.” – Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS

Samsara

“We use AI at Samsara to deliver outcomes that enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainability of our customers’ operations. As an IoT leader of operational data serving industries that represent over 40% of global GDP and hundreds of millions of frontline workers, we care deeply about responsible innovation when it comes to our products. That’s why we are thrilled to join RAI Institute as we continue to think critically about the AI technology we design and build for customers who power the global economy.” – Lawrence Schoeb, Senior Director, Legal and Data Protection Officer, Samsara

Simpplr

“We’re thrilled about the potential of AI, especially recent breakthroughs in large language models enabling us to serve our users and customers. With advanced AI technologies, we see the opportunity to expand and extend our platform to help employees find the right information, answers to their questions, synthesize their inferred feedback and last but not least — deliver delightful, engaging experiences. The decision to join the Responsible AI Institute’s global movement was an easy one, as it aligns with our commitment to empower responsible AI efforts that positively impact employees, workplaces and society at large.” – Parag Kulkarni, Chief Technology Officer, Simpplr

Become a member

RAI Institute invites new members to join in driving innovation and advancing responsible AI. Collaborating with esteemed organizations like those mentioned, RAI Institute develops practical approaches to mitigate AI-related risks and fosters the growth of responsible AI practices. Explore membership options here.

About Responsible AI Institute

Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. RAI Institute’s conformity assessments and certifications for AI systems support practitioners as they navigate the complex landscape of AI products. Members including ATB Financial, Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, Yum! Brands and many other leading companies and institutions collaborate with RAI Institute to bring responsible AI to all industry sectors.

Follow RAI Institute on Social Media



LinkedIn

X (formerly Twitter)



Slack

Contacts

Audrey Briers



Bhava Communications for RAI Institute



[email protected]

+1 (858)-314-9208

Nicole McCaffrey



Head of Marketing



RAI Institute



[email protected]

+1 440.785.3588