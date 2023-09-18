RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Focuses on Prevention of Blindness and Early Detection of Multiple Systemic Diseases

Video Presentation Highlights Combining Genetic Markers with High-Resolution Retinal Imaging to Aid in Detection and Treatment of Blindness and Multiple Systemic Diseases

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”) released to the public via OTC Markets , a video webinar regarding the retinal screening medical device technology being developed by the Company to help prevent blindness and multiple systemic diseases, the Company’s business opportunities and the professional background of the Company’s management team.

CEO Jerry Katzman, MD, said, “We are no longer just a high-resolution retinal imaging company. This webinar that we posted today should greatly enhance the understanding of the importance of combining genetic markers and high-resolution retinal imaging in the treatment of disease.”

RetinalGeniX is developing technologies to diagnose and treat systemic disorders by combining high-resolution imaging, pharmacogenetic portal software, and diagnostic testing all based on data to be obtained from the RetinalGeniX DNA/RNA GPS™ platform and related test kits.

“We encourage interested parties to watch the new webinar which includes more details on our progress including the development of RNA/DNA GPS lab test kits, CLIA lab progress, the pending IRB protocol study, and new drug patent development; all of which could aid in the reassignment of existing drug patents for drug therapeutics,” said Dr. Katzman.

Dr. Katzman also noted that, “We were granted a patent for our Patient Home Monitoring and Integrated Physician Alert System for Ocular Anatomy in July 2023. We are very excited about this patent. The invention relates to a remote monitoring device that can be deployed in the patient’s home or anywhere else, from which an alert can be sent to a remotely located physician, who can then perform a pre-diagnostic evaluation to assess whether an in-person medical diagnosis is warranted.”

About RetinalGeniX™

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies for the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases as well as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

RetinalGeniX is developing innovative technologies such as DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software, which will be accessible to patients through an application, and will provide bio-marker information to aid in drug development. Additionally, RetinalGeniX is developing a high-resolution retinal home monitoring system that will offer real-time alerts to both physicians and patients and a cost-effective high-resolution retinal mass screening device that captures a 200° field of view without the need for dilation of the pupil.

